Police arrest man for trying to murder wife in Lagos

Policemen in Lagos have arrested a 45-year-old- man, Lament Christopher, for attempting to stab his wife, Comfort, to death.

The couple, who are from Akwa Ibom, are blessed with two children, ages 11 and 9.

The couple, who lives at No 23 Jossy Castro Street, Lagos, had been having a matrimonial crisis since the husband lost his banking job about five years ago.

A relative of the suspect, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “The couple started having issues after the suspect lost his banking job five years ago and his wife is not working. The couple were having a series of crisis caused by matrimonial rascality and lack of maintenance.

“The event that led to the attempt on the woman’s life started with a mere argument.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was rescued by the police following a distress call by neighbours.

“The knife was recovered and registered as exhibit. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court,” the command spokesman said.

