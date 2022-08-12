Police arrest man over daughter’s death in Kogi

Police operatives in Kogi have arrested a man over the killing of his 15-year-old daughter in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, William Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Lokoja, said a friend of the girl’s father was also arrested.

He added one other suspect had been declared wanted.

The suspects, according to Ovye-Aya, work with the Federal Polytechnic, Idah.

The spokesman said: “Miss Sherrifah was reportedly kidnapped on August 4, at the family residence in Okenya along Itayi Street, Igalamela/Odolu local government area of Kogi State.

“The girl’s body was discovered a few days later with some parts missing.”

Ovye-Aya said the investigation had commenced, including efforts to apprehend the third suspect, whose name was given as Adah.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka has ordered a thorough investigation into the case and manhunt for Adah, now at large.

“In compliance with the CP’s order, the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lokoja,” he added.

