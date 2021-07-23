Police arrest man who beat wife to death over N1,000 in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old man, Usman Hammawa, for allegedly beating his 36-year-old wife to death over N1,000.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the ugly incident happened after a fight ensued between the 36-year-old woman, Rabiyatu Usman, and her husband when she demanded that he refunds her the N1,000 she lent him.

The accused, a resident of Jada Ward in the Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was said to have hit his late wife’s head against a wall, leading to her death.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead on arrival.

Following the incident, Hammawa, who had five children with the deceased after 16 years of marriage was arrested by the police in the Ganye LGA, after the late wife’s relatives laid complaints.

Confirming the development, the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Adamu, commended the locals and police for exposing and making it impossible for the criminal to escape justice.

Also, he said Adamu has ordered that discreet investigations be carried out and to ensure that the suspect is prosecuted accordingly.

