Metro
Police arrest man who beat wife to death over N1,000 in Adamawa
The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old man, Usman Hammawa, for allegedly beating his 36-year-old wife to death over N1,000.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the ugly incident happened after a fight ensued between the 36-year-old woman, Rabiyatu Usman, and her husband when she demanded that he refunds her the N1,000 she lent him.
The accused, a resident of Jada Ward in the Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was said to have hit his late wife’s head against a wall, leading to her death.
The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead on arrival.
READ ALSO: APC resumes membership registration in Adamawa, Imo, four others
Following the incident, Hammawa, who had five children with the deceased after 16 years of marriage was arrested by the police in the Ganye LGA, after the late wife’s relatives laid complaints.
Confirming the development, the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Adamu, commended the locals and police for exposing and making it impossible for the criminal to escape justice.
Also, he said Adamu has ordered that discreet investigations be carried out and to ensure that the suspect is prosecuted accordingly.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....