Police arrest man who burnt estranged wife to death in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a man identified as Ponle Adebanjo, for allegedly setting his estranged wife on fire after she left him.

The victim identified as Lateefat, was reportedly burnt to death on Saturday at the Otun-Akute area of the state by her estranged husband who could not come to terms with the fact that their marriage had ended.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident and the arrest of Ponle, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was picked up on Saturday after neighbours of the victim confirmed the police.

“The suspect was arrested on Saturday after concerned neighbours reported the incident to the police at the Otun-Akute division.

“The estranged husband, Ponle, was reported to have told many people in the area that the wife had no right to live alone and vowed that no other man would be with her, after she left him due to physical abuse.

“The couple were married for three years and resided in Otun’Akute, until the woman, Lateefat, decided to leave him when she could no longer cope with the abuse.

“Mr Ponle was said to have gone to the residence of his ex-wife and threatened to kill her if she did not return to his house.

“Their neighbours explained that the man was fond of beating the woman, at times almost to a point of death. Their fights were said to have become a community matter as the woman was hospitalised on many occasions until she decided to pack out of his house a month ago when she rented an apartment on the same street.

“Mr Ponle was said to have stalked the deceased’s movement to carry out his assault despite her avoiding him on many occasions and on Thursday last week, he went to her house and threatened to burn her alive but she managed to run away.

“Mr. Ponle went back to the victim’s house on Saturday night and met her praying. He poured petrol on her in the room and set her ablaze but the woman managed to grab him to ensure they burned together until people intervened. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman was confirmed dead.

“The suspect was handed over to the police and has confessed to the crime. He will be charged to court once he has recovered from his wounds,” Oyeyemi said.

