Police arrest man who killed cousin over N2m deal

The Edo State Police Command on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man, Endurance Eshegbai in Auchi for allegedly killing his cousin, Usman Abdulateef over the sale of a parcel of land for N2 million.

AbdulLateef, who hailed from Akpekpe, had been declared missing last week Wednesday after he left home with Eshegbai to an Automated Teller Machine point for a transaction, but never returned.

His corpse was reportedly later found buried in a bush along the Auchi-Igarra Road.

The police, while investigating Abdulateef’s death, invited Eshegbai, who was the last person the deceased interacted with on the day he went missing, but he was released after questioning.

However, while police investigation was ongoing at the Auchi Divisional Headquarters, the family of the deceased was said to have contacted the Auchi branch of the GTBank and notified his account manager about the development and this led to the bank flagging his account.

Eshegbai ran out of luck while attempting to make withdrawals from the deceased’s account on Tuesday as the bank immediately called the police and the family, and in the process, he was arrested.

According to the police, the suspect confessed to have killed his cousin over a N2 million land deal.

