Police arrest mastermind of failed Abuja robbery attack

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of the mastermind of the December 21 armed robbery attack on a commercial bank in the nation’s capital, Ernest Ewim.

Policemen from the FCT working in synergy with troops of the Nigerian Army, Guards Brigade, on that day, foiled the robbery attack on a branch of First Bank Plc in Mpape, Abuja.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed Ewim’s arrest in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the suspected robbery kingpin was traced to his hideout by crack detectives of the FCT Special Anti-Robbery Squad and picked up.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Kaduna-Abuja train

A staff of the bank, Larry Ehizo, had fingered Ewim as the mastermind of the robbery operation, saying the robbery gang threatened to kill his family, particularly his mother if he (Ehizo) refused to provide information on how to maneuver the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and successfully rob the bank.

During the failed robbery, the robbery mastermind was shot by the police but escaped with bullet wounds.

The command’s spokesman said: “Following the ongoing investigation in the last Saturday’s foiled robbery attempt at a bank in Mpape, operatives of the FCT Police Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad had arrested one Ernest Ewim, 29 years, a member of the notorious armed robbery gang who has been at large.

“The suspect who played a major role in the foiled robbery attempt was arrested by the team of police detectives at his hideout in Katampe1 on Wednesday 1st January, 2020 at about 4:00 p.m.

“With this arrest, the number of suspects arrested in connection with the foiled robbery attempt had increased to five namely – Ernest Ewim (29), Larry Ehizo (30), Princewill Obinna (24), Timothy Joe (21) and Elijah David (19).

Join the conversation

Opinions