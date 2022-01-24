Police arrest NURTW bigwigs following Lagos Island crisis

The Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested some prominent members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state.

Among those arrested were Kunle Poly and Sego, whom the Police said were principal suspects in the recurring clashes in the Idumota area of Lagos Island.

The vicinity suffered a big crisis on Monday, leading to the halting of commercial activities in the area, and the loss of lives too.

Reports say that two persons were feared killed during the clash which was between two factions of the transport union – Eyo boys, reportedly loyal to a union leader known as Kunle Poly, and Kosoko boys.

“The arrest was effected today at a meeting where the two NURTW members along with some other stakeholders converged,” RRS said.

“Kunle Poly and Sego are currently being transferred to Zone II, Onikan, Lagos.”

In Monday’s clash, one person was said to have been shot dead while another bled to death from machete cuts inflicted on him.

Meanwhile, the violence forced traders in markets around the area to shut down their shops and run for dear life.

