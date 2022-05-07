Police arrest officer accused of engaging in cultism

On Saturday, May 7, the Nigeria Police announced the arrest of an officer identified as Corporal Matthew Isaac, over a viral video which captured him engaging, dancing and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular confraternity (cult).

According to a statement published by the force spokesman, CDP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the suspect was attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command.

The statement added that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, condemned the conduct of the Police officer, describing it as unprofessional.

The statement reads:

“The act of the officer in question, which is clearly calculated to portray the NPF negatively, is a discreditable conduct in line with the provisions of the First Schedule to Regulation 370 of the Police Regulations.”

“His actions equally violated the provisions of the NPF Social Media Policy (SMP), penal laws, and other extant laws regulating the conduct and discipline of all Police officers.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ebonyi State to detail the Command’s OC Provost to hand over the erring officer to the Force Provost Marshal for necessary disciplinary actions.

“The IGP further warned officers to ensure total compliance with the laws guiding the Force as any breach would be severely sanctioned”.

CULTIC ACTIVITY: IGP CONDEMNS ACT, AS OFFICER IN VIRAL VIDEO IDENTIFIED, ARRESTED

