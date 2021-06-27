Police arrest officer for alleged extortion, sex demand in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom police command has ordered the arrest of a police Constable, Daniel Edet, for allegedly extorting and demanding sex from a suspect.

The command spokesman, Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Uyo, said the policeman’s arrest followed the release of a video on social media by one Mr. Zion Umoh, who alleged that he solicited sex and collected N60, 000 as bail from a suspect.

He said based on the allegation, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, ordered the arrest and discreet investigation of the officer.

Macdon said: “The attention of the command has been drawn to a social media video made viral by one Da Zion Umoh and a further update posted by the same person.

“In the video, the petitioner is alleging that one Daniel Edet, a police constable, attached to Etim Ekpo Area Command, solicited sex and collected the sum of N60, 000 as bail after some persons were arrested.

“The gravity of the above allegation caused the Commissioner of Police to order the arrest of the said officer and his supervising officer.

“He also ordered that a discreet investigation be conducted and immediate disciplinary steps be put in place to punish the offending officer if found wanting.”

