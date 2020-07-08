Police arrest robbers who raided Anambra hotel, raped two ladies

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the arrest of the robbers who raided a hotel in the state and raped two ladies during the operation.

The robbers, who were arrested barely 24 hours after the operation, were alleged to have stormed the hotel on Sunday, carting away money and other valuables after raping the two ladies.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the hoodlums were arrested after the police saw the footage of the closed circuit television of the hotel.

Read also: Anambra claims it has identified 6 herbal products for management of covid-19

Mohammed said: “On Monday, one Nwammadu Charles, of Prince Charles Hotel, Isuanuocha, in the Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, reported at the Mgbaku Police Out-station that around 1am, hoodlums climbed over the hotel fence and allegedly robbed some customers of their phones and other valuables.

“Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of four suspects with the aid of a CCTV camera installed by the hotel management.

“The case is under investigation and suspects are assisting the police with useful information that will aid investigation, after which those found wanting would be brought to book.”

According to Mohammed, the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had urged hoteliers to, as a matter of urgency, install CCTV cameras on their premises.

Join the conversation

Opinions