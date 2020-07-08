Police arrest seven suspected rapists in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command on Tuesday said seven suspects have been arrested in the state for rape, while another one was arrested for sodomy.

The state Commissioner of Police, Agunbiade Oluyemi-Lasore, disclosed this in Birnin-Kebbi on Tuesday while briefing newsmen, adding that the arrests were made in May and June, a period, he said, was challenging for the command.

He said that in spite of the daunting challenges, the command was able to crack criminal syndicates terrorising the state.

According to Oluyemi-Lasore, on May 10 and 30, Musa Abubakar and Kabiru Hassan forcefully had carnal knowledge of girls aged 10 and 8, respectively, while also on June 3 and 4, one Mu’awuya Mohammed, 30, of Masama village in Gwandu LGA, and Shafi’u Garba,25, along with Kasimu Muhammad, 25, of Hadani village in Arewa LGA, forcefully had carnal knowledge of girls aged 12 and 14.

The Kebbi police boss also added that on June 12, one Sa’idu Haruna, 25, from Funtua town in Katsina State, deceived a nine-year-old girl, took her to an uncompleted building in Bunza town of Birnin Kebbi council, with intention to buy sachet water and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“All the suspected rapists have been arrested by the police and have confessed to the crime,” Oluyemi-Lasore said, adding that they would be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.

