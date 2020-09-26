Police arrest sexagenarian for defiling seven-year-old girl in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State police command said on Saturday a 72-year-old man, Ishola Tijani, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl in the Iperu area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the man was arrested on Wednesday after the victim’s mother reported the incident at the Iperu police station.

According to him, the woman raised an alarm when she returned home and found her daughter feeling uncomfortable.

He said: “The woman told the police that upon an enquiry from the girl, she explained to her that the sexagenarian lured her into his room and defiled her afterwards.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Iperu detailed detectives to the scene and arrested the old man. The victim was taken to a hospital, where it was confirmed that the girl has been defiled.

“The suspect admitted to committing the offence in his statement. The commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed the transfer of the suspect to the Anti – human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions