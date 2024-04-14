Police arrest suspected cultist in Edo

A suspected cultist, Endurance Otansowe has been arrested by operatives of the Edo State Police Command.

The spokesman of the command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who revealed this on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested on April 12 by an officer of the Evbotubu division following an intelligence report.

He said: “The Edo State Police have arrested a suspected cultist, Endurance Otansowe with a gun in Benin.

“The divisional police officer in charge of Evbotubu received information about cult activities in the area resulting in stop and search duty within Luciano Hotel Ogbiyokho, Ekhuan Road, Benin City.

“During the operation, the police accosted and arrested the suspect with one Branil pistol. During the investigation, the suspect confirmed having illegal weapon.”

Nwabuzor said the suspect would be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

