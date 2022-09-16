Police arrest suspected owner of marijuana plantation in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a suspected owner of a marijuana plantation in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, on Friday.

Josephine said the suspect by the name of Thaddeus Joseph would be referred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further actions.

The PPRO noted that the suspect, who is resident in Kado Estate Area of the FCT, was arrested for the offence for allegedly possessing cannabis.

The statement read: “Consequent upon the above, a team of the Command’s Intelligence Assets attached to the Anti-Narcotics Section swung into action and apprehended the suspects, which led to the discovery of the farm and removal of the exhibits.

“Upon the arrest, the suspect, in a voluntary statement, confessed to have been in the practice for about two years. While the suspects and exhibits are being transferred for onward investigation/prosecution, the police investigation has been intensified to track down the chain of supply and other criminal affiliations to this suspected criminal enterprise.

“The Commissioner of Police while urging youths and the residents as a whole to eschew drug and prohibited substances-related crimes noted that the involvement in the production and the consumption of such substances isn’t just a crime against the law but also against one’s self.

“He also reassured the good people of the Territory of the Command’s unalloyed commitment to the sustenance of peace and the onward March against crime and criminality till it is brought to the barest minimum.”

