Police arrest suspected suicide bomber in Kaduna church

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested a suspect with improvised explosive devices (IED) at the Living Faith Church in Sabon Tasha, Chickun local government area of Kaduna State.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Kaduna.

Sabo said the suspect, a middle-aged man, identified as Nathaniel Samuel, was arrested with items suspected to be IEDs.

He said the command had commenced investigation to ascertain the suspect’s mission.

The command spokesman said only the investigation could reveal Samuel’s agenda with the devices.

He promised to give details and update on the outcome of the police investigation into the incident.

Some worshipers at the church told journalists that the suspect was apprehended after dropping a bag in the church and sneaked out.

The man was later traced to the church toilet where he was caught holding a remote control and was subsequently handed over to the police.

