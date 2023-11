Police arrest suspects extorting money through death threats in Anambra >

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested two syndicates that allegedly specialise in extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public through “deadly” threats.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga on Thursday.

According to Ikenga, police operatives at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area and Umunze in Orumba South LGA nabbed the suspects after a painstaking investigation.

He said: “Police operatives in Ozubulu and Umunze towns in Anambra State have smashed two deadly syndicates extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public via deadly threats.

Read also: Obi challeges Tinubu to give details of liabilities inherited from Buhari

“At Umunze, Orumba South LGA Headquarters, two suspects were nabbed after painstaking investigation.

“The suspects had sent text messages to their victim identifying themselves as members of Eastern Security Network and demanding that he pay them a huge sum or else he and his daughter would be kidnapped and killed.

“Both suspects are now cooling their feet in detention and will be arraigned in court soon.

“In a similar development, the Police at Ozubulu, Headquarters of Ekwusigo LGA arrested one male suspect who used two different lines to issue deadly threats to a businessman. He claimed to be an ESN Commander and ordered his victim to pay up or be killed.

“Meticulous investigation employing technology and human assets led detectives to his hideout where he was arrested and both sims recovered. He was taken into custody and is to be arraigned in court.

Ikenga further stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, commended both DPOs for their diligence and painstaking effort which led to unravelling the identities of the suspects and apprehending them.

He said the CP assured all that the command would continue to motivate its personnel across the state for optimum performance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now