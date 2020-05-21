Police arrest suspects in Southern Kaduna killings

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umaru Muri, on Wednesday said some of the people behind the killings in the Kajuru Local Government Area, Southern Kaduna, have been arrested.

The Police Commissioner disclosed this after a meeting conveyed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai with security chiefs, Adara and Fulani leaders over the incessant attacks in Kajuru on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that violent attacks in several communities in Kajuru have resulted in the loss of many lives, with the latest reportedly claiming 27 lives in Gonar-Rogo, Idanu and Makyali, according to the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union.

The police in the state however said 15 people were killed while five others were injured.

Read also: Scores of Boko Haram terrorists killed during Dapchi attack —DHQ

Muri, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said suspects have been arrested, but warned against reprisals.

The CP said: “Reprisals cannot solve the problem and all concerned should desist from it. Both the Adara and Fulani have been warned not to take the law into their own hands.

“We made some arrests, I can’t tell the exact number. But we made arrests over the recent incident in the Kajuru community.”

Join the conversation

Opinions