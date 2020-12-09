Police arrest suspects who steal babies

The Abia State Police Command has arrested two suspects who allegedly specialise in stealing babies and selling them to child traffickers.

The suspects, Ekene Duru and Chininso Sylvanus, were nabbed after they stole a two-year-old baby from it’s mother at the Umuochiala community in Aba, and sold her to a trafficker based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects who were paraded at the Abia State Police Headquarters in Umuahia, on Tuesday, December 8, confessed that they lured the kids with biscuits and eggs.

Duru, a native of Mbano in Imo State and Sylvanus, a native of Obingwa in Abia State, further confessed that before their arrest, they had stolen two babies whom they sold for N100,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Duru who is the leader of the gang, said after luring the kids with eggs and biscuits, they transported them on a motorcycle or tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP to a hotel in Aba where they hand them over to the female child trafficker who then takes them to Port Harcourt to sell to couples looking for children.

In his confession, his partner in crime, Sylvanus, said it was Duru who sent him to steal a baby girl from her mother who was busy attending to customers in her hairdressing salon.

Sylvanus added that he was able to steal the baby because of his closeness to the mother of the child who did not suspect him of trying to steal her child.

Sylvanus confessed that he got the sum of N50,000 from the transaction before he was arrested in Owerri where he had run to.

