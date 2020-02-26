Police arrest teenager for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death in Ogun

Policemen in Ogun State have arrested an 18-year- old girl, Idowu Abosede, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

The incident occurred in a community in the Sagamu area of Ogun state.

Different accounts have been given on the circumstances that led to the death of the boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim, with some claiming the duo clashed over N3000.

Residents of the area said the suspect was a commercial sex worker who bargained for N3000 a night with the deceased at the weekend.

However, trouble started when the deceased refused to pay the agreed fee, a development that led to an exchange of words between the duo.

The quarrel degenerated into a fight during which the suspect allegedly thrust a knife into the deceased chest.

During interrogation, the suspect told police that the deceased was her boyfriend.

Abosede said: “He was my boyfriend and we spent the night together. I asked for N3000 and he said he would not give me all the money and we started quarreling. He was the one that brought the knife. While dragging it with him, it stabbed him in the chest.”

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was arrested following a distress call by people in the area.

She said: “We gathered that the suspect and her deceased boyfriend were arguing over the sum of #3,000 as a result of which they were dragging a knife with each other and eventually the girl used the knife to stab the boyfriend in his chest which resulted in his death.

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO Shagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspected teenager was apprehended. The blood-stained knife which she used to stab the deceased was also recovered.

“The corpse has been released to the deceased’s relations on their demand to bury him in accordance with Islamic right.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.”

