Police arrest three over bombing of Wike father’s church

Three persons who allegedly detonated explosives in a church in Port Harcourt where the father of Governor Nyesom Wike worships have been arrested by the Cross-River police.

Gov Wike’s father, Nlemanya, a reverend, worships in the church known as Christian Universal Church International.

The police spokesperson Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Sunday.

Mr Omoni said the suspects allegedly detonated a dynamite in the church premises on Saturday night but no casualty was recorded.

He further said the command had begun to search for the other two suspects who escaped.

He said: “I can confirm the attack on the church with three suspects arrested in connection with the attack.

“The suspects are helping us in our investigations and the church premises have been thoroughly inspected by the command’s Bomb Department,” he said.

A local vigilante in the area, Collins Johnbull, said he, along with his colleagues, saw five men entering the church at about 9 p.m.

He said they thought the suspects were members of the church.

“After some minutes, we heard a loud sound inside the church, like the blast of a dynamite, and immediately, we saw the suspects running out with their guns.

“So, we quickly mobilised and arrested three of them and kept them with us until the police came,” Mr Johnbull said.

