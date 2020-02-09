Police arrest three suspected Ansaru militants in Kaduna

Police in Kaduna State said on Sunday three suspected members of the Ansaru terror group have been arrested during a mop-up operation in the Kuduru forest.

The suspects, according to the police, are Munkailu Liman Isah a.k.a Babban Driver, Abdullahi Saminu a.k.a Danmunafiki and Aminu Usman.

The state police command said in a statement the suspects are already helping the police with information on the group’s membership, operational records, logistics and general modus operandi.

The statement read: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were actively involved in the recent attack and attempted kidnap of the Emir of Potiskum that resulted in the gruesome killing of the Emir’s police escorts.

“They were also involved in several other kidnap operations and terror attacks on commuters and other innocent citizens along some major highways, especially in the North-West and North Central states of the country.

“Unfortunately, the investigation also revealed that some citizens, especially those within the business community, give tacit support to the terror groups by deliberately doing businesses with them through the supply of essential goods, drugs (licit/illicit) and other services.

“To this end, the IGP calls for patriotism amongst the people, noting that this is the only way the fight against the criminal elements can truly be won.”

The police had last week killed several members of the Ansaru group during raids on their hideouts in some parts of the state.

A police inspector was killed and 13 other officers injured during police invasion of the terrorists’ camp.

