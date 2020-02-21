Police arrest three suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said on Friday that three suspected notorious kidnappers have been arrested in Bungel Ladugga village, Kajuru local government area of the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said an abducted victim was also rescued by the police.

He said the Command on Wednesday received information through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kasuwar Magani, on alleged kidnap of a 22-year-old Hadiza Gambo in the area.

Jalige said: “She was kidnapped by some suspected armed bandits to an unknown destination.

“The Command promptly mobilised a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer who swung into action and arrested one Gambo Abubakar, 57 years old, who was interrogated on the alleged crime.”

According to him, the suspect confessed to have masterminded many kidnap incidents including two recent kidnappings at Idon Gida where the hoodlums collected N1.7million ransom.

“The investigation further led to the arrest of two other accomplices – Kamal Babawuro and Yahaya Gaiya – and the eventual rescue of the kidnapped victim unhurt. She had since been reunited with her family.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department and will be prosecuted on completion of investigation accordingly,” the Command spokesman added.

