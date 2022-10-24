Metro
Police arrest two burglars in Ekiti recover 220 shoes, foodstuffs
Police operatives in Ekiti State have arrested two suspected serial burglars for allegedly breaking into at least 16 houses and shops in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.
Confirming the arrest in a statement on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said valuables belonging to 16 different complainants were recovered from the two suspects.
Ekiti police rescue two-year-old twins locked up for three days without food
According to him, the two suspects led security agents to where they kept the stolen items, following which they were recovered by the police.
Abutu listed the items recovered to include different varieties of electronic appliances, 220 pairs of male and female shoes, 275 male and female cloths, assorted wines, provisions and foodstuffs and one bag containing three hammers, one wooden saw and a chisel.
He said, “While effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects and recover more items, the two suspects arrested will be arraigned accordingly.”
