Police arrest two men for gang-r*ping deaf teenager in Nasarawa

Two suspected r*pists who were alleged to have sexually abused a 15-year-old girl have been arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command.

In a statement on Friday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the suspects took advantage of the victim because she was deaf.

Nansel said, “On March 2, 2023, around 06.30pm, a complaint was lodged at the Obi division that one Aminu Hashimu, 24, and Lukman Dogara, 18, both males of Owolosho Street, Obi LGA, Nasarawa State, criminally conspired and raped a teenager of 15 years.

“Upon receipt of the report, investigation and manhunt were launched by police operatives attached to Obi division for the suspects.

READ ALSO:Middle Belt Forum calls for probe of Nasarawa bombing

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects lured the victim who had hearing impairment to their residence on Okpe Street, Obi, and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.”

The police spokesperson said the victim was immediately taken to a hospital for medical examination after the incident.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now