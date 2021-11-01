Police arrest two robbery suspects in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two robbery suspects, Edehikenna Stanley and Segun Tope while robbing a company at the Ota Industrial Estate in the state.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Police Spokesman in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who said the two suspects were arrested on October 30.

According to the spokesperson, the development comes after the police received a distress call at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters at about 3 a.m. that robbers had invaded the company and held the security men hostage.

Read also: Ogun Police slams reports operatives killed innocent person

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Bamidele Job, mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums who had stolen two industrial batteries took to flight but were hotly chased, and two of them were apprehended,’’ the statement read.

Oyeyemi stated that two industrial batteries, a toy gun, which they used to instil fear in the security men and two knives, were recovered from the duo.

He said the suspects have already been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now