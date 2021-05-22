Police arrest two suspected highway robbers spotted at bank by victim | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrest two suspected highway robbers spotted at bank by victim
The Osun State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a highway robbery gang after they were identified by one of their victims at Ile-Ife.
According to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Friday, the suspects were arrested at about noon after the driver of a bus they robbed earlier in the day spotted them at a bank and alerted the police.
The statement read, “We have arrested two suspected armed robbers, namely; Abiodun Abdulahi, 35, living in Ado Ekiti and Godwin John, 19, living in Lagos but hails from Imo state. They were arrested today at about noon at Ile-Ife by policemen.
Read also: Armed robbers kill corps member along Abuja-Kaduna highway
“The two and other gang members now at large, at around 9:45 am on Friday, robbed and dispossessed passengers of a bus coming from Lagos and heading towards Ilesa via Ife/Osu express road of their valuables and escaped.
“However, when the driver of the bus went to block his ATM card at one of the new generation banks in Ile Ife, he suddenly saw and identified two of the suspects that robbed them. The police were quickly alerted and they were arrested.
“They have confessed to the crime and efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.”
