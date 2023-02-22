Police arrest two with guns, charms in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspects for alleged possession of two locally-made guns and charms in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested the suspects in separate incidents in Lekki and Ojota areas of the state.

He listed the suspects as Daniel Ojoh (20) and Kudus Ahmed (27).

The suspects, according to him, were arrested following tip-offs by concerned citizens.

Hundeyin said: “Upon receipt of credible information, Ojoh was arrested at his workshop in Alagutan on Saturday, February 18 and a locally-made gun with two live cartridges, were recovered from him.



“Ahmed was arrested underneath Ojota Bridge at about 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19 after he was stopped on suspicion by RRS bike riders on patrol.

“A locally-made gun and charms were recovered from him.

“Both suspects are assisting the police in their investigations preparatory to arraignment.”

