Police arrest ‘wanted’ IPOB member in Imo

Police operatives in Imo have arrested a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed group of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspect, Chidebere Nwuzo, has been on the command’s wanted list for long.

He said the 38-year-old was arrested by operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit following “a diligently gathered actionable intelligence.”

Okoye said: “The suspected terrorist has been on the command’s wanted list due to a series of terrorist activities he reputedly perpetrated in the state alongside his criminal cohorts.

“He was arrested on April 8, 2024, in his criminal hideout in Umuogu after a fierce gunfight with the ever-gallant operatives, which forced him to surrender after sustaining gunshot injuries on his right leg.”

He listed items recovered from the suspect to include one Pump Action gun with six rounds of live cartridges, one Barrera pistol loaded with two rounds of live ammunition, and other incriminating items.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the deadly IPOB/ESN syndicate responsible for enforcing the unlawful sit-at-home order in the state and unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting citizens.

“He was recruited into the group by Ebube Virus and Ishaka who were earlier neutralized by the operatives in December 2023.

“The suspect admitted that he drove the operation vehicle that was used in the attack that led to the killing of the DPO of Ahaizu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police in November 2023.

“The suspect is currently assisting the determined operatives in the investigation and he has provided useful information that will lead to the arrest of other suspects at large,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now