Police arrest woman with fake N1,000 notes in Ogun

The Ogun State police command has arrested one Bola Agbedimu, 30, for allegedly transacting with fake N1,000 notes at Kila market in the Odeda local government area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, stated that the suspect was arrested on February 14.

The statement reads partly, “The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Odeda divisional headquarters by the chairperson of Egbalawa crops/fruits association, that the suspect was caught spending fake N1,000 notes in the market.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Odeda division, CSP Femi Olabode , detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

Oyeyemi disclosed that when the suspect was searched, a sum of N24,000 of fake currency notes was found in her bad.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed being an habitual counterfeit naira note dealer.

“She confessed further that her mode of operation is mixing the counterfeit notes with genuine ones and used it to purchase goods.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, she has been arrested on many occasions at different markets within Abeokuta,” the PPRO explained.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka.

