Police arrests 10 escaped inmates, 116 others for looting, vandalism in Edo

The Edo State police command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of 126 persons over the alleged involvement in the attack in two correctional facilities, looting and vandalism during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The suspects were paraded by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, at the command’s headquarters in Benin, the state capital.

Kokumo said 106 suspects were arrested for breaking stores, looting, and arson.

He added that 10 inmates who escaped from the correctional facilities were re-arrested, while 10 suspects were arrested for other offences.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 87 for alleged looting in Osun

Suspected hoodlums had last week attacked the Benin and Oko correctional centres and freed about 2,000 inmates from the facilities.

The police commissioner said: “The command wishes to brief members of the public on the #EndSARS protest which was hijacked by hoodlums and mobs who went berserk wreaking havoc majorly in Benin metropolis.

“As you are all aware, the hoodlums burnt down police stations, carted away arms and ammunition, raped women in some areas, killed policemen on their gory path to destruction, freed convicted criminals and felons, looted businesses and extorted innocent Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions