Police arrests 10 suspected cultists, 6 miscreants in Lagos

May 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command Sunday confirmed the arrest of 10 suspected cult members in the state.

The suspects, according to a statement issued by the command spokesman, Bala Elkana, were apprehended by operatives of the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants at Ogunmuyiwa Street in the Itire area of the state based on credible information about their activities.

According to him, the operatives got an intelligence report on May 8 that the suspected cultists were operating in the Itire area.

He said: “The operatives storm on them and arrested the following suspects: Ahmed Ajibosi; Quam Gabriel, Rasheed Afolabi, Terry Ebode, Ibe Ugochukwu, Yusuf Abubakar, Uche Ndubuisi, Lateef Akintunde, Ojo Sunday and Wale Sodiq.

He also said police from Shagamu Road Police Station arrested six miscreants at Agric Bus Stop in Owutu.

“The suspects arrested are Olushola Shotola (33), Samuel Adebayo (28) and Umaru Ibrahim (23).

“Others are Ayo Idowu (30), Gbolahan Adeola (18) and Hammed Lukman (35).

“Investigation is ongoing, the suspects will be charged to court,” Elkana added.

