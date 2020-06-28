Police arrests 10 suspected cultists in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said on Sunday night its operatives had arrested 10 suspected cultists during a surveillance operation in a major part of the city.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspected cultists were arrested at a location called Angwan Dadi in Nyanya.

He said: “In furtherance with the fight against cultism and other illicit acts, the FCT police command acting on intelligence had arrested 10 suspected cultists at Angwan Dadi, Nyanya.

“The suspects who belong to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity aka Aro Bager were arrested by police operatives from Nyanya Division on 26th June, 2020 at about 11:30 p.m. during the group’s meeting.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 185 suspected cultists in Lagos

‘”The suspects arrested are – Godwin Samson (21), Chisom Anakom (25), Jonathan Ibinabo (21), Oneh Chibueze (25), Anyan Christian (23), Moses Ogun (23), Emmanuel Ugwu (18), Monday Bitrus (19), Yerima Michael (26) and Uwana Edet Okpo (19).

“Two cutlasses, one long hammer, one pinches, and one iron bar were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

“They will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions