Police arrests 10 suspected cultists in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests 10 suspected cultists in Osun
The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 10 suspected cultists in the state.
The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the suspects were arrested hotel in Ikire after police officers received a tipoff from the public.
She said: “Upon receiving a tipoff from the public that some suspected cult members are planning to carry out their nefarious activities around Ikire axis.
“Police operatives promptly moved in and arrested 10 suspected members of cult groups in a hotel.
“In view of this, the command enjoined the public as a partner in community policing efforts to provide us with adequate and useful information at any time when such unlawful gathering/activities is sighted before the criminals carry out their evil activities.
“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to monitor their children to be law-abiding and not allow their wards to be lured into any activity that could truncate their future.”
