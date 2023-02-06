News
Police arrests 10 suspected political thugs in Sokoto
Police operatives in Sokoto have arrested 10 suspected political thugs in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Sanusi Abubakar told journalists on Monday in Sokoto that the arrest of the suspects followed the directives of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammad Gumel.
The spokesman said: “He (CP) directed area commands to embark on raids and to search areas known to be harbouring thugs, especially campaign offices, party offices, and homes of politicians.
READ ALSO: Police arrests man with 101 PVCs in Sokoto
“Police, in collaboration with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security has escalated top crime prevention actions.
“These suspects were in possession of dangerous weapons, assorted charms and drugs at the time of their arrests.”
