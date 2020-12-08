Police arrests 11 suspected kidnappers in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of 11 suspected kidnappers terrorizing residents of various communities in Abuja.

The command’s spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement, said the hoodlums were operating along the Kwaita-Kwali, Kuje, Bwari, and Angwan Boyi- Karshi areas of Abuja.

According to her, the suspects were nabbed by police operatives from the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit during coordinated raids on the areas.

The suspects are – Yau Tukur (30), Bissalla Dallatu (31), Danladi Sule (29), Dikko Adamu (30), Usman Abdullahi (30), Mati Umaru (30), Abubakar Usman (55) and Abubakar Abdullahi (25).

Yusuf said the police recovered one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, N340,000 cash, and one techno phone from the suspects.

According to her, suspects confessed their involvement in kidnapping activities, the supply of logistics to kidnappers and cattle rustling during an investigation by the police.

The command’s spokesperson also confirmed the rescue of a 10-year-old victim by police operatives in the Angwan Boyi-Karshi area of the FCT.

She said the victim was rescued on Saturday, adding that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the abduction.

Yusuf said: “The suspects are Lalo Bode (24), Dahiru Aliyu (20), and Rabo Yusuf (20), who confessed to the crime and other criminal activities along Karshi axes. All the suspects will be arraigned upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

