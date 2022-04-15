Police arrests 11 suspects for murder, armed robbery in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have arrested 11 suspects for alleged murder, armed robbery, and banditry in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Benin City, said the suspects were arrested between April 1 and April 5.

He said three suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, three were arrested for murder, two for banditry and three others for conspiracy/robbery/murder.

The spokesman added that three cut to size guns, one vehicle, one expended cartridge and one unused cartridge were recovered from the suspects.

Others were one AK-49 rifle, four empty magazines, assorted charms, three AK-49 expended cartridges, one military cap, and one red beret.

Kontongs said: “We also recovered three mobile phones, Access Bank ATM card, vehicle number plate, three international passports, as well as a Lexus Jeep.”

