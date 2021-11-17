Police arrests 12 over killing of CSP Abonde, suspects to be arraigned in court today

The Lagos State Police Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, has arrested 12 suspects in connection with the murder of a Chief Superintendent of Police, Kazeem Abonde.

The late Abonde, a former Operations Officer of the Command, was killed on September 23 during a raid on criminal hideouts at Ajao Estate, Lagos.

The Command disclosed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by its Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu.

According to Ajisebutu, the suspects were arrested after a diligent investigation was carried out.

“Arrest of one Ismaila Abdullahi Haruna, aged 23 years, and 11 other suspects was made possible as a result of a four-week intensive but diligent investigation carried out by crack detectives of the Command.

“The suspects, who confessed to the crimes of conspiracy, murder, attempted murder and wilful damage were arrested in their criminal hideouts in Lagos and Nasarawa States where they were hibernating to evade arrest after the dastardly act.

“During interrogation, the suspects gave a blow-by-blow account of how the brutal attack on the deceased police officer and other injured police officers was carried out and the criminal roles each played. Their arrest was facilitated by credible, actionable intelligence,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Ajisebutu said the suspects will be arraigned at the Yaba Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (today).

“Recall that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had in a press release issued on Sept. 24 vowed to arrest all suspects involved in the attack on the policemen.

“The Commissioner of Police, while thanking the bereaved family and other members of the public for their patience, understanding and support, equally vowed to ensure diligent prosecution of the case.

“The police, therefore, seek further cooperation of members of the public, particularly the Command’s strategic partners, by giving additional information that could lead to the arrest of other suspects still at large,” the statement added.

