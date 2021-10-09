News
Police arrests 12 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, others in Niger
Police operatives in Niger have arrested 12 persons for alleged armed robbery, gunrunning, and kidnapping in the state.
The police also arrested suspected suppliers of fuel to bandits in different parts of the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Kuryas, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Minna on Saturday.
According to him, operatives of Police Safer highway patrol arrested two men – Mohammed Bello and Nura Umar – along the Makera-Mokwa road on October 2.
He added that during the search of the suspects’ vehicle, two AK- 47 rifles, two AK- 49 rifles, 16 magazines, 417 live ammunition of 7.62 calibres, and 150 RPG live ammunition were recovered.
The police commissioner said the suspects confessed to the crime and claimed that the arms were being taken from Sokoto to one person known as Yellow in Mokwa.
Kuryas said: “Police operatives attached to Swashi Police outpost of New-Bussa Division arrested one Habib Sani of Kanti village, Mashegu local government area.
“The suspect was arrested at Swashi village with 14 locally fabricated guns, comprising six double-barrel guns and eight triple-barrel guns concealed in a sack bag while on transit in a commercial vehicle from Kanti village to Guffanti, New-Bussa, Borgu LGA.
“During interrogation, the suspects confessed and claimed that the guns were given to them by one Bilya, a local fabricator from the same village (presently at large) to deliver to one Bulus of Guffanti village in Borgu for N1,000 commission on each of the guns.”
