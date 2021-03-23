Police arrests 132 suspects for alleged impersonation, murder, cultism in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 132 persons for alleged impersonation, murder and cultism in the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja, said the suspects were arrested for alleged impersonation of members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and National Security Adviser (NSA), murder, cultism, stealing, and swindling unsuspecting members of the public of their properties in different parts of the state.

According to him, nine of the suspects allegedly impersonated the NSA when they hijacked two containers loaded with goods but were arrested following the report of their illegal activities.

Odumosu said the suspects operated with a branded Toyota Hilux with number plate KRD 990 AP and inscription “Presidential Policing Marshals, IMAN Special Taskforce.”

He said: “This deals with a case of impersonation, stealing and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, which was initially reported at the Area ’B’ Command headquarters and subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for discreet investigation.

“On February 1, 2021, at about 11:00 a.m., some suspects, Chijoke Okoro, Chijoke Joseph, Gideon Ijachi, Daniel Abraham, Nsika Eket, Stanley Akparakwu, Augustine Dosu, Solomon Emeka and Benjamin Steve, were arrested for hijacking and diverting two container loads of goods, claiming they had an instruction to confiscate them from the Office of the National Security Adviser.”

