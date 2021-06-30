Police arrests 144 suspected criminals in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos on Wednesday arrested 144 criminal suspects in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects were arrested during raids on black spots in the Ebute-Meta area of the state.

According to him, the raid was executed by a combined team of operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Command’s Special Squad and Taskforce.

He added that the raid was carried out following invitations by residents of the area.

Adejobi said: “The raid was at the instance of the intelligence reports and the special request for assistance from the neighborhood to dislodge criminals hibernating in some of the shanties in the area.

“Many dangerous weapons and substances suspected to be Indian hemp, drugs, suspected stolen items, and others were recovered from them. The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as possible.”

