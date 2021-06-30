Metro
Police arrests 144 suspected criminals in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos on Wednesday arrested 144 criminal suspects in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects were arrested during raids on black spots in the Ebute-Meta area of the state.
According to him, the raid was executed by a combined team of operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Command’s Special Squad and Taskforce.
He added that the raid was carried out following invitations by residents of the area.
READ ALSO: Police arrest another 48 after death of hoodlum reignites commotion in Lagos
Adejobi said: “The raid was at the instance of the intelligence reports and the special request for assistance from the neighborhood to dislodge criminals hibernating in some of the shanties in the area.
“Many dangerous weapons and substances suspected to be Indian hemp, drugs, suspected stolen items, and others were recovered from them. The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as possible.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....