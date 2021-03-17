Police arrests 15 suspected cultists in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of 15 suspected cultists in the Ikosi/Ketu area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night, said the suspects were arrested after a clash between members of the Eye, Aiye, and Buccaneer confraternities in the area.

He, however, added that normalcy has been restored to the area.

Adejobi said the suspects were arrested with two locally-made pistols, some live cartridges, assorted charms, and other items.

The spokesman said: “Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the crisis was connected to the revenue generation at the Ketu fruits market.

“Efforts are in top gear to apprehend other fleeing members of the gangs that orchestrated crisis in the area.”

Adejobi said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Yaba, for discreet Investigation.

He said the police commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment to the fight against crimes and criminality, especially cultism in the state.

