Police arrests 16 suspected political thugs in Cross River

Police operatives in Cross River have arrested 16 suspected political thugs in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Irene Ugbo, who paraded the suspects before journalists in Calabar on Saturday, said they were arrested by the military for various forms of violence including ballot box snatching during last weekend’s elections in the state.

She added that the suspects would be arraigned in court to serve as a deterrent to other criminals in the state.

Ugbo said: “These ones here refused to adhere to several warnings by the command they decided to follow desperate politicians for little stipends.

“We have been hammering it before now that electoral violence and thuggery are serious crimes but they refused to listen. We will charge them to court so that they can face the full wrath of the law.

“They will be used as examples to serve as deterrents to others with similar intentions because we still have another election coming up on March 11.”

