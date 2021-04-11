Police arrests 17 suspected cultists in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests 17 suspected cultists in Abuja
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested 17 suspected cultists in the nation’s capital.
The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested along the Gwagwalada, Gwagwa, Lugbe, and Kurudma areas of the capital city.
She said the arrest of the suspects was in line with the command’s commitment to ridding the FCT of criminal elements.
Yusuf said the suspects were arrested between April 5 and April 9 by police operatives attached to the command’s Anti Cultism Unit.
READ ALSO: Police rescue 11 kidnap victims, repel attack in Zamfara
According to her, the suspects had confessed to being members of Vikings and Aro Baga confraternities terrorising the areas.
Exhibits recovered from the suspects include three locally made pistols, two rounds of live ammunition, four cartridges, two knives chain, one axe, one cutlass, wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and charms.
