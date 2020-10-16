Police arrests 17 suspected kidnappers, 225 others in Kano

The Kano State police command said on Friday 17 suspected kidnappers and 225 other criminals had been arrested in the state in the last four weeks.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this at a news conference in Kano.

Haruna said the suspects were arrested between September 9 and October 16 by Operation PUFF ADDER operatives at different times and locations in the state.

He said N1.3 million was recovered from a suspected kidnapper who demanded the ransom from his victim.

The spokesman disclosed that the command arrested 225 suspects for various crimes, including a notorious motorcycle snatcher who had snatched about 500 motorcycles in the last 12 months in the state.

He added that police also arrested a phone snatching syndicate who murdered a physiotherapist and a drug addict for attempting to kill his mother.

Haruna said the command recovered arms, drugs, cars, motorcycles, tricycles, phones and other items from the suspects.

