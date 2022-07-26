Police arrests 18 suspected cattle rustlers, over 500 livestock in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe have arrested 18 suspected cattle rustlers and recovered and over 500 livestock in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita, who disclosed this to journalists at the command headquarters on Monday in Gombe, said the fleeing rustlers also abandoned 186 sheep and ram, three Donkeys, two Bajaj boxers motorcycles, two Honda motorcycles, seven Tecno handsets, one Max phone, one Foxkong phone, while the sum of N994, 000.00 was found in their possession.

He said: “Based on credible intelligence that suspected cattle rustlers have rustled over 500 cows from Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba States in large numbers and heading towards Gombe through Bauchi axis, police tactical teams in collaboration with vigilante group and local hunters, mobilized and trailed the rustlers where they were intercepted around Kalmai junction in Billiri LGA of Gombe State.

“As soon as the suspects sighted the police, some of them fled in disarray on their motor bikes and abandoned the rustled cows.

“However, the tenancy of the tactical teams paid off and 18 suspects were arrested. During a painstaking search of their luggage the following exhibits were recovered – two AK-47 rifles, one AK-49 rifle, 320 rounds of live ammunition, 14 empty magazine, and three cutlasses.”

By Yemi Kanji…

