Police arrests 18-yr-old man for allegedly killing three-yr-old nephew for rituals

Operatives of the Niger State Police Command, on Saturday, arrested an 18-yr-old man for allegedly kidnapping and killing his three-year-old nephew for ritual.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the development, said the incident occurred in Lapai, the headquarters of Lapai local government area of the state.

Abiodun said luck ran out on the suspect after the parents of the deceased identified as Hassan Ibrahim, a twin, had declared him missing on Friday.

The police spokesman said the suspect was said to have been contracted by a businessman in the town to get a toddler for him for ritual.

“The suspect killed the boy who is his nephew, but luck ran out on him when an Okada man he had called to convey him and the dismembered body of the toddler for delivery to the landlord.

“The Okada man noticed fresh blood of the deceased flowing down inside the sack and the suspect was stained with blood. The Okada man tacitly alerted the police and the suspect was apprehended.

“When the sack was searched, the body of the boy was reportedly found therein.

“The suspect who has confessed to the crime, is a brother to the mother of the deceased and resided with the sister and her family where he is learning a trade.

“The landlord who is also a popular cement seller in the town has also been arrested and they are both helping the police in the investigations. They will be charged to court at the end of investigations,” the PPRO said.

