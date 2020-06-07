Police arrests 185 suspected cultists in Lagos

The Lagos State police command said at the weekend at least 185 self-confessed members of different cult groups had been arrested in Ikorodu and other parts of the state.

The command spokesman, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this in a statement, said the hoodlums were arrested by operatives of the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants in Ipakodo, Igbogbo, Ibeshe, Shagamu Road, and Agbowa areas of Ikorodu.

According to him, eight locally- made pistols and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

He added that some of the suspects were arrested while holding a meeting on how to carry out a reprisal attack on a rival group.

Elkana said: “One of them, Gbadamosi Mohammed, 30, was suspected to be among those who killed one Madariola Sunday at Ibeshe last month.

“Those arrested confessed to belong to the Eiye, Aiye, KK, Buccaneers, and Vikings confraternities.

Other suspects like – Onibudo Afeez , Habeeb Isa, Felix Igwoke and Taiwo Iyanu were arrested in an uncompleted building at Femi Taiwo Street, Ikorodu, while holding a cult meeting.

“Among the arrested suspects was one Adeoye Daya, 25, a hitman of Aiye confraternity. He was arrested at Ikorodu garage with one locally- made short gun and rounds of live cartridges. Also, one Shodeinde Tosin, a hitman of Eiye confraternity in Igbogbo was arrested with a locally-made short gun.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the deployment of Special Forces from the Command’s tactical units to Ikorodu and its environs to tackle the menace of cultism and gang violence.

“The operation will be sustained in all parts of the State until those criminal gangs are totally defeated. The suspects will be charged to court.”

