Police arrests 1,872 over alleged violation of movement restriction

The Lagos State Police Command said on Sunday at least 1,872 people had been arrested in the last two weeks for allegedly violating the government’s movement restriction in the state.

The command spokesman, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this statement in Lagos, said the suspects were charged to mobile court by the command’s legal team at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Yaba.

According to him, 1,833 accused persons pleaded guilty to the one count charge brought against them by the police and were convicted accordingly.

He said: “The remaining 39 accused persons pleaded not guilty and were remanded in police custody until the next adjourned date for hearing.”

Elkana added that 483 vehicles were impounded during the period.

The command spokesman added: “Out of these, 398 are private vehicles, while 85 are commercial vehicles.

“At least 20 out of the commercial vehicles impounded were intercepted along the boundary communities on non-essential interstate travel with 152 passengers who were equally arrested and charged to court.”

