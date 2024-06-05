Police arrests 19 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, others in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested 19 suspects for alleged armed robbery, cattle rustling, and kidnapping in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

He listed the suspects as Auwal Fulani (27), Abdullahi Salisu (28), Halilu Adamu (37), and Abdulkarim Harisu (37).

Others were Alhassan Abubakar (20), Sani Abdullahi (45), Tasiu Jamilu (25), Sani Muhammad (45), Auwal Umar (25), Usman Abdullahi (26), Mustapha Umar (25), Nazifi Abdullahi (30), Isa Abbas (21), Junaidu Hamisu (33), and Abdulrazak Aliyu (22).

Weapons recovered from the suspects include two AK-47 rifles, one Smoke Pistol, one Pump Action rifle, 26 rounds of 7.2mm live ammunition, 17 live cartridges, two motor vehicles, 16 rams, dangerous weapons, and house-breaking implements,

