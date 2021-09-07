Metro
Police arrests 19 suspected kidnappers in Jigawa
Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested 19 suspected kidnappers in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse.
Shiisu said the suspects were arrested by a combined team of police, vigilante, and local security network known as “Yan Bulala” led by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Sale.
He added that the suspects were arrested during a raid on their hideouts in Ringim and Garki local government areas of the state on Monday.
The statement read: “A combined team of policemen from Ringim area command, Babura division, Taura division, vigilante group, and Yan Bulala led by CP AS Tafida, assisted by Ringim area commander, raided the suspected abductors’ hideouts at Galaga village in Ringim LGA and Fagen Gawo forest in Garki LGA.
“Three of the suspects were arrested in Galaga village while 16 were picked up at Fagen Gawo forest in Garki LGA.”
“Two bows and arrows, a cutlass, a knife, two cellphones, two charmed bulletproof jackets, solar panel and several charms and SIM packs were recovered from the suspects.”
